Lubbock- Adelina "Patsy" Medrano-Villarreal died peacefully at the heart hospital on 06-03-2020 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 79. Adelina is survived by her daughters Rosa, Amelia late spouse Jacinto, Brenda (Greg), Sandra, Debbie, Christina (Clarence). Sons Anesito (Peggy), Danny (Maria), Arnold (Shelia), Robert. Siblings Ennis & Mary, Amelia, Carolina, Grandchildren- 38, Great grandchildren-84 She is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Benita Hernandez, sisters Helen Valdez and Lucy Lira and her brother Benito Hernandez. Adelina was born on 01-18-1941 in Lubbock, Texas to Antonio and Benita Hernandez. Her children remember her as a driven and hard working mother who loved to cook for her children and loved the company of her chihuahua "babies". She also enjoyed talking to her brother and sisters on the phone.



