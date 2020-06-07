Adelina Medrano-Villarreal
1941 - 2020
Lubbock- Adelina "Patsy" Medrano-Villarreal died peacefully at the heart hospital on 06-03-2020 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 79. Adelina is survived by her daughters Rosa, Amelia late spouse Jacinto, Brenda (Greg), Sandra, Debbie, Christina (Clarence). Sons Anesito (Peggy), Danny (Maria), Arnold (Shelia), Robert. Siblings Ennis & Mary, Amelia, Carolina, Grandchildren- 38, Great grandchildren-84 She is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Benita Hernandez, sisters Helen Valdez and Lucy Lira and her brother Benito Hernandez. Adelina was born on 01-18-1941 in Lubbock, Texas to Antonio and Benita Hernandez. Her children remember her as a driven and hard working mother who loved to cook for her children and loved the company of her chihuahua "babies". She also enjoyed talking to her brother and sisters on the phone.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
