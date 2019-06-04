Home

Adell B. (Lela) Lara


1926 - 2019
Adell B. (Lela) Lara Obituary
Lubbock- Adell Lara (Lela), 92, of Lubbock passed away on June 2, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1926 in Taylor, Texas to Jose and Felicitas Velgara. Adell married Vernon Lara on October 15, 1941. Over the years they were blessed with nine sons.

Adell's memory will be cherished by her four sons, Vernon, Jr. and wife Guadalupe, David and wife Lisa, Pete and wife Patricia, and Carlos and wife Bertha; one sister, Helen Cavarrubio; and one brother, Rufus Velgara; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and twenty-five great-great-grandchildren all of Lubbock.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, Sr.; her parents; five sons; and two brothers.

Visitation will begin 12:00 p.m. with a rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Mass will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday June 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
