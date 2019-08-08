|
|
Lubbock- Adolfo Gonzalez, 88 of Lubbock passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born February 2, 1931 to Saturnino and Angelita (Rincon) Gonzalez in McKinney, Texas. Adolfo loved his country and at age 18 with his parents' consent, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served thirteen years in the military and was a veteran of the Korean War where he was a POW and earned the Purple Heart. Adolfo was an investigator for Grayhound Bus Lines which allowed him to travel throughout the United States and to enjoy visiting the different states. Adolfo lived in Denver, Colorado for many years before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He moved to Lubbock in 2001 to be near family. He was a Catholic.
Those left to cherish his memory are his special niece, Adeline Albiar and her husband Pete of Lubbock, who were his caretakers; his daughter Cindy Manning of Alabama; his sisters, Olivia Bautista of Morton and Eva Mae Stafford of Lubbock and his brothers, Jessie Gonzalez of Carolstream, Illinois and Lupe Gonzalez of Carrollton, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Antonia Gonzalez and Frances Martinez; brothers, Julian Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez and Freddy Gonzalez.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Lubbock. Burial will follow at the Morton Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019