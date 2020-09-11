1/1
Adrian Laben "Puppy" Walker
1980 - 2020
Lubbock- 40, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Adrian was born on April 5, 1980, in Lubbock, TX to Ethel Jewel Walker and Eric Titues. He graduated from Estacado High School where he participated in football, basketball, and track. Adrian leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Nalda Walker; two daughters, Abrysha and Adrianna; four sons, Adrian, Jeremiah, Andyn, and Tyree; parents, Ethel Walker and Eric Titues; three brothers, Antwan Overstreet, Eric Titues, and Demodrick Johnson; three sisters, Ashuntess Ephriam, Erica Titues, and Shanotra Flamin; in-laws, Michael and Lula Sansom; Williams Smith; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
September 5, 2020
In our thoughts and prayers.
DeSantiago Family
Friend
