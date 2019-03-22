Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian "Waldo" West

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adrian "Waldo" West Obituary
Lubbock- Waldo went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1948 in Plainview to Arvin and Bonnie West. He graduated from Floydada High School. Waldo served in the United States Army, Long Range Recon Patrol (LRRP), in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 when he was injured in battle. He lived in Lubbock where he worked as a sales representative for Coors and Miller Beer. After retirement, he drove vehicles for Alderson Cadillac. He is survived by his wife Teri, 2 sons, Beau West and wife Rebecca and Dillon West, all of Lubbock, and 3 grandchildren Dallas, Walker, and Jenna. Sister Shirley CdeBaca and husband Manny of Albuqurque, N.M. Brother George West of Gainesville. Waldo was loved by family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends .He will forever be missed, and we will always be eternally thankful for the love, care, toughness, and compassion that he showed our family. Memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Methodist Church, 5320 50th, Lubbock, on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.

logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.