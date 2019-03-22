|
Lubbock- Waldo went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1948 in Plainview to Arvin and Bonnie West. He graduated from Floydada High School. Waldo served in the United States Army, Long Range Recon Patrol (LRRP), in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 when he was injured in battle. He lived in Lubbock where he worked as a sales representative for Coors and Miller Beer. After retirement, he drove vehicles for Alderson Cadillac. He is survived by his wife Teri, 2 sons, Beau West and wife Rebecca and Dillon West, all of Lubbock, and 3 grandchildren Dallas, Walker, and Jenna. Sister Shirley CdeBaca and husband Manny of Albuqurque, N.M. Brother George West of Gainesville. Waldo was loved by family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends .He will forever be missed, and we will always be eternally thankful for the love, care, toughness, and compassion that he showed our family. Memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Methodist Church, 5320 50th, Lubbock, on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019