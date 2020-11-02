Lubbock- Affanell "Nannie"Brock Patterson, 104, of Lubbock, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday October 23, 2020 in Lubbock. Affanell's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday November 6, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday November 7th from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Affanell was born September 28, 1916 in Rotan, TX to Hosea and Dora Brock. Affanell came to know Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior as a young girl. Affanell married Nathon Howard Patterson on February 9, 1936 in Lubbock, Texas. She was a sales clerk for Sand Dollar Clothing Store retiring in 1995. She was a member of the First Baptist Church-Lubbock and had been a resident of Lubbock since 1924.
Loved ones include daughters, Kay Ford of The Colony TX., Susan Hardage of Lubbock, TX., Kathy Fewins of Lubbock, TX., five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Affanell is preceded in death by parents, her husband, and three brothers.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Lubbock, 3702-21st Street, Lubbock, TX 79410.
