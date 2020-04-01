|
|
Lubbock- Agnes(Aggie) Christine Hambly, 89-years of age, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Lubbock, TX surrounded by family.
Aggie graduated from high school and supported her husband, Derek, the love of her life, while he attended college. Derek joined the national park service and they lived in several different states where Aggie worked as a bookkeeper when able. Aggie was a devout Catholic and attended mass regularly at Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock, TX. Aggie enjoyed painting, stained glass, playing cards, cooking and sewing. Aggie lived in Alpine, TX upon retirement and once her husband passed, ultimately settled down in Ransom Canyon, TX to be closer to her children. Aggie enjoyed her time in Ransom, where she made life-long friendships.
Aggie is survived by her family. Aggie has two daughters, Kathi Hambly, married to John Davies and Karen Thetford. She has two granddaughters, Kristine Garrett, married to Dustin Garrett and Jackie Thetford, engaged to Yusnier Borrego. She has two great-grandchildren, Stevie Rae Garrett and Lennon Lee Garrett, the children of Kristine and Dustin. Aggie has one sister, Carol Elliott, and two brothers John and Frank Kurtnaker. Aggie has several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Her family will honor her wishes of a private ceremony to be determined at a later date.
To know her was to love her, and we will love her forever.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020