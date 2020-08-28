Lubbock- Alan Lee Little, 71, passed away suddenly at his home, August 24, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1949 to Ivan and Jean Little in Lubbock, Texas.Alan attended Texas Tech University and was an avid Tech supporter, especially, football! But he loved all sports. He has been retired from Pest Management for several years.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brian Little; and a good friend, Blake Johnson.He is survived by his wife, Lynn; his son, Nathan Little; step-children, Kris Moore (Jennie), Kami Moore Pruett and Kassie Moore Smiley (Daniel); 5 grandchildren: Paige Ford, Jerrah Moore, Mason and Karsyn Pruett, and Maddox Smiley; also several very close and dear friends that were like family.Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Livestream will be available on Resthaven's Facebook.