Stafford Springs, CT- Alan Scott Ladd, 45, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born in San Diego, CA, son of Clifton J. Ladd and Evelyn Ruth (Oakley) Ladd. Alan proudly served our country in the United States Air Force holding the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was currently employed at O.S.F. Flavors in Windsor, CT as a regulatory compliance manager. Besides his parents, Alan is survived by his brother, Jeremy Ladd; daughter, Madelyn Baker; wife, Sherrie (Josephson) Ladd; step son, Jackson Hearn; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. His services with Military Honors were held at 6 p.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial was held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Project Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1563, Granby, CO 80446, or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
