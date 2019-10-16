|
Lubbock- Albert "Al" Mole passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lubbock Health Care Center. He was born July 15, 1930, in Chicago, IL. He was adopted immediately by, Albert T. Mole and Ruth Mole (Kinsley) who cherished him as their only child until their deaths. He met the love of his life Diana L. Richardson and they were married on 11/11/1950, in Moline, Il and spent 69 years loving and serving each other faithfully. Al joined the U.S Army and served in Japan during the Korean War ('52-'56). He worked as a "Rag Man", traveling salesman, selling to local stores across Wisconsin, Illinois and the Texas panhandle for over 40 years. His quick wit and warm personality made him a natural-born salesman selling cars to clothes. Al, aka "Dancing Al", never met a stranger and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was proud of his involvement until his death in local chapters of the Knights of Columbus (fourth degree), Catholic War Veterans, VFW, American Legion (chaplain for life), volunteer at the VA, Adopt a Highway(20 years) and at St. Elizabeth's where he was a member of the choir. He held dearly all the long-lasting friendships he made over the years, especially shooting pool at the Senior Citizen Center with his friends. He was most honored by the Volunteer Award he received from the VA for over 1650 hours of service in 5 years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Diana, and 8 children; Ann Zubow, Thomas Mole, Laura Stone, Jane Cobb, Susan Conover (Jay), Eve Konijnenburg (Jan), Adam Mole (Jessica); 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his son Stephen (2006) and grandson Timo (2011); He was very proud of his large family he and his beloved wife started in 1958. Rosary will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7PM at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church at 2316 Broadway St, Lubbock Tx. Friday, Oct. 18 a funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am at St. Elizabeth's, followed by a military service at Peaceful Gardens 15602 TX-493 Loop, Lubbock, Tx. Flowers/cards can be sent to Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main St. Lubbock, TX 79401. A light meal will be served at St. Elizabeth's afterwards. We will gather to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, chat.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019