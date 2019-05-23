Lubbock- Dr. Albert Phillip Postar passed from this life on May 21, 2019, at his home in Lubbock, Texas. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 80 years at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Albert Phillip Postar's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Albert Phillip was born on December 4, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph Loeb and Lottie Zimring Postar. He was the oldest of three children, Sanford Erwin Postar and Beverly Ruth Postar followed.



Al attended grade school and high school at Granite City, Illinois. He graduated from high school at the end of his junior year; he also skipped the third grade. Al attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri and graduated in 1960 with a B.A. degree in Chemistry. He then graduated from the University of Houston in 1965 with a degree in Optometry. He became a doctor at the age of 27.



Al's love of bridge started in the student union. He became a Life Master in 1985 at a regional event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, playing with his friend, Mark Lair. His goal was to be a Diamond Life Master; he was only 37 points away from that when his health declined and kept him away from the table.



Al and Marsha traveled to most of the islands in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, South America, Canada, Australia, and Africa. Marsha captured all of those destinations with her camera. Many photos of those adventures adorned their home.



Al was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, Dr. Sanford "Sandy" Postar.



Al is survived by his loving wife Marsha of the home, sons, David Postar and his wife, Becky, and Michael Postar of Lubbock, Texas, daughter, Susan Postar Bartol and her husband, Doug, of Plano, Texas, and step-daughter Stacey Strasser Rogers and her husband, Mickey, of Lubbock, Texas. Sister, Dr. Beverly Postar of Granite City, Illinois. Grandchildren Brett and Lindsey Bartol, Alexis Postar, Dalton, Brent and Cole Postar, Madison, Dallas, and Brock Rogers.



The family of Dr. Postar would appreciate contributions to be given to https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate, 2526 82nd St D, Lubbock, Texas 79423 in his memory.