Levelland- Alfred Sepulbeda Sr., 66 of Levelland passed away August 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church of Morton with Fr. Leo Pahamtang officiating and music by Johnny Vasquez. Burial will follow at Morton Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include his spouse: Delfina Sepulbeda; children: Alfred Jr. & Alejandro Sepulbeda and Angie & Manuel Venegas and siblings: Louisa Garcia, Janie & Toni Bihl, Frances Huerta, Albert & Lupe Sepulbeda and Arturo Garcia. Under the professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland and Head Memorial Chapel of Morton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
