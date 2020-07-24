Lubbock- A come and go visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Services for Alfred Warren McClellan, 85 of Lubbock are planned for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Lubbock, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow, Texas. He entered into Heaven on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He passed peacefully with family by his side at his home in Lubbock.He was raised in Tahoka and had been a printer most of his life. He and his wife owned Budget Printing in Lubbock until they retired in 2010.Dub was first married to Patricia McKibben, they had three children and were married for 27 years. After meeting and falling in love, he married Jan Bath in 1984.He is survived by his wife, Jan; his son, Billy McClellan; daughters, Shela Killough and Sherry Hoffer and their spouses; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.He was so deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to his friend, Harold, for the care he gave for several years.