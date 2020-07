Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred (A.W./Dub) Warren McClellan 85, of Lubbock died July 23, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m. on July 25, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. COMBEST FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES



