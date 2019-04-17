|
|
Floydada- Alice Baker age 96, formally of Floydada passed away April 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. Alice Marie Osborne Baker was born December 17, 1922 to Jeanne Jewel (McCroskey) and Charles Parmelly Osborne in Brownfield, Texas. The family resided in Floydada until 1931 when they moved to Kerrville, Texas. Alice graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville after which she attended South West Texas Teacher's College in San Marcos, Texas. She received her BS degree in 1944 and shortly afterward began teaching in Floydada until she retired in 1990 after 43 years of teaching Homemaking. She married A.E. Baker, also an educator, August 4, 1947. Together they had 3 children, Mac, Dale and Shari. She was passionate about her profession; her dedication was exemplified in her long career and the establishment of the A. E. Baker Scholarship for education majors. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Wayne Floyd and Glenn Edwin Osborne, her husband, a son, Mac Baker, and a granddaughter McKay Baker Dyan. She is survived by children of Mac and Patty Baker: Kasey Baker McDonald and her husband Shawn and son Padraig, Kevin Baker and wife Nicole with their children Chase, Bennett, and Elliot; a son, Dale Baker and his wife Barbara with their children, Micki Campbell, her husband Bryan and their children, Megan and Bailey; Crystal Towner and her children Emma, Michael, and Kaylee, and Matthew Baker with wife Ami and their children Tori and Broden, and a daughter Shari Baker Rogge, husband Fred and son Trey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the A. E. Baker Scholarship in Floydada, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019