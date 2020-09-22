Lubbock- The family of Alice Carter will celebrate her life of 88 years with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's University Parish. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Wednesday at 6:00 pm, followed by a reception from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Alice Carter passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The rosary and service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
