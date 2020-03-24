|
|
LUBBOCK- Jeanne Scarborough, 90, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jeanne was born to Mitt and Nannie Mae Bullard on March 28, 1929 in Canyon, TX. Jeanne married Tom Scarborough in Lubbock on November 23, 1947, and they were faithful partners for over 66 years. Jeanne received a bachelor's degree in English from Texas Tech, and taught in Wilson, TX, for several years with her mother. Together with her husband, Tom, they started their business, Tom's Tree Place in 1950. Jeanne was first and foremost a child of the living God. She was generous almost to a fault and loved to invest in people's lives. She had unwavering faith and a deep love for the Lord and the Scriptures. She was also incredibly optimistic, cheerful, and loved a good project. She instilled those values into those around her and together with Tom, left a Godly legacy for their children.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Janoma Rowin and husband Dale; son, Tom Mitt Scarborough and wife Scherry; son, Alex Scarborough and wife Shellie; and son Scott Scarborough and wife Tina, all of Lubbock. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sasha and Frank Bennett, Toby Rowin, Ty and Erin Rowin, Josh and Alison Rowin, Ben and Elizabeth Scarborough, Lexie and Kelly Futrell, Abigail and Cole Jones, Bailey and Brian Ratcliffe, Renni Scarborough, Emma and Ethan Morte, and Caleb Scarborough, all of Lubbock and Lt. Commander Cody and Jennifer Scarborough of Nebraska, as well as seventeen great-grandchildren and beloved brother, Brad Bullard of Junction. Preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Cleo Wilkerson Bullard; husband, Tom Scarborough; infant daughter, Cherry Laurel Scarborough; and granddaughter-in-law Jennie Crump Rowin. Jeanne loved the Lord until her last breath, and she shared that love with all that knew her. A private family graveside will be held at their family ranch in Zephyr, TX and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family extends gratitude to Carillon House, North Second floor staff for exceptional love and care to our precious mother and grandmother. Your ministry is extremely valuable and greatly appreciated. Thank you to her caregiver, Crystal Ramirez. We also wish to honor her table mates, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Jones and thank them for joy and friendship during her time at Carillon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Samaritans Purse, The Children's Home of Lubbock, and Lubbock Christian School.
A private graveside services will be held 1:30 PM, Wednesday March 25, 2020 at MerriHill Family Cemetery in Zephyr, Texas. A viewing will be Tuesday 9:00 AM to 7:30 PM at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go visitation, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020