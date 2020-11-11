Lubbock- Alice Moritz was born on October 23, 1928, to John and Meta Rosenbach in Fredericksburg, TX. She married her high school sweetheart, Roy Moritz, in 1948. After many travels, Alice and Roy settled in San Antonio, TX. Alice was very active at St. Gregory's Church and School where she was PTA President. She was instrumental in initiating a successful co-op for the sale of affordable school uniforms and accessories. The Church Family Guild opened her up to a score of friends that she cherished for the rest of her life.In 1964 Alice, Roy, and three children moved to their Lubbock home. Alice was active in school and church. Making friends came easy to Alice as she was happy and outgoing.Later in life, Alice enjoyed her volunteer work as a Rose Lady in the hospital gift shop. In her 92 years of life on this earth, Alice had many interests. In addition to taking great pride in her home, she loved dancing, dinner parties, musicals, tennis, golf, bridge, funny cards, and a good joke.Alice loved to walk. In good times or stressful times walking was her retreat. Even though her heart was broken after the sudden death of Roy she set an inspirational example of courage. On November 9th Alice took her final walk to her eternal reward. We will miss her as well as many people in the neighborhood who only knew her as the little lady who pounded the pavement every day.Alice is preceded in death by 3 sisters; husband, Roy of 64 years; and son, Jeff. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Debby Kammerer, spouse Geoff and Lynn Sharp, and spouse Leonard.Rosary will be Thursday at 5 pm at Sanders Funeral Home. Mass for the Resurrection will be Friday at 10 am at Christ the King Cathedral. Interment will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery.