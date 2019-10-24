|
|
Lubbock- Alicia Abreu Abercrombie, 86, passed away peacefully October 21, 2019. She was born June 20, 1933, to Elena Melendez and Dr. Jose Manuel Abreu in Choloma, Honduras. Her formative years were spent studying at an all-girls school in Santa Rosa de Copan. After graduating she taught Spanish for the Standard Fruit Company. Bravely Alicia traveled to the United States to further her education at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Her future was sealed in 1959 when attending the International Student's Dance where she met Tom Abercrombie. She and Tom married several months later. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years. Alicia was a business minded individual, establishing one of the first bilingual newspapers in Lubbock. She and Tom had two other businesses, a Mexican Restaurant/Hamburger drive-in and Abercrombie Lumber. Alicia was manager of the restaurant until its final fate during the 1970 Lubbock tornado. Then she became an integral part of Abercrombie Lumber. She was successful in business while maintaining a home of six children and tending to her mother.
Alicia had a strong faith in God.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles church in New Deal, Tx where she was an active member of the Guadalupanas. She enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, being around her family and greeting patrons of the Lumber Yard. Alicia is survived by her 6 children, Angela Hightower and life companion Tony Hinojosa of Lubbock, Tx, Willard Abercrombie of Lubbock, Tx, Juanita Keller and spouse Michael of Dallas, Tx, Tommy Abercrombie and wife Cindy of Lubbock, Tx, Bryan Abercrombie of New Deal, Tx and Elizabeth Horsman and spouse Jeff of Rowlett, Tx; six grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. A rosary service in Alicia's honor will be held on Friday October 25 at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 1:00pm. Both services will be at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church in New Deal, Tx.
Vaya con Dios; we love you mama.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019