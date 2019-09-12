Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Alisa Jean Daniel Obituary
Lubbock- Alisa Jean Daniel, loving wife, mother, Mama, and daughter, passed away peacefully at 61 surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

She was born in Lubbock on August 11, 1958.

Alisa was a dedicated hard worker all her life. She was the co-owner of Hank Daniel Construction Company. She was very active in Alcoholic Anonymous and a big part of the Hub of the Plains. She sponsored so many; she was a great friend and mentor. She was an active member of Lonestar Cowboy Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family; she was the glue that held the family together.

She is survived by children, Kimberly Daniel and fiance, Jeff Caffey of Slaton, Matt and wife Jackie Daniel of Slaton, her mother and stepdad, Sherry and Larry Clay of Lubbock, two sisters Shaunah McClanahan and ReDon Perry, a brother Todd Perry, 5 grandchildren, Alyssa Ingley of Slaton, Tanner Ingley of Hobbs, Mikaela Ingley of Slaton, Caleb and Ayla Daniel of Slaton, and a great grandson Hezakiah Lopez of Slaton. She was blessed and preceded in death by her husband, Hank Daniel, son Caleb Almon Daniel, by her two dads, DeWayne Wages and Alton Perry.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hub of the Plains, 3808 34th, Lubbock, TX 79410

Family will receive visitors at Sanders Funeral Home from 7:30-9:00 pm,Thurday. Celebration of life will be at Lone Star Cowboy Church located at 1309 E FM 1585 Lubbock, Texas 79423 at 10:30 AM Friday.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
