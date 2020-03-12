|
Austin- Alison Sim Craighead passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on October 31, 1975 in Gallup, New Mexico. Alison was a graduate of Monterey High School, Baylor University, and Texas Tech University where she earned a master's degree in Sports Fitness Management. At Baylor University she was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and Student Foundation (Junior and Senior years). Alison married Jared Lee Craighead on September 4, 1999 in Lubbock, Texas. While starting their life together in Washington D.C., Alison worked for the American Dietetic Association and the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. In 2004 Alison and Jared moved to Jared's hometown of Jefferson City, Missouri where their family grew with the addition of their two precious daughters Katherine Alison ("Katie") - 13, and Caroline Elizabeth - 11. Just after moving to Missouri, Alison was appointed by Governor Matt Blunt to be the Director of the Department of Professional Registration until she resigned to be a stay at home mother.
In 2014 the family moved to Austin where Alison excelled at her favorite job of all, being a mom. Alison was active in all aspects of her girls' lives. She also enjoyed fellowship with her many friends. While Alison had a love for all things Dolly Parton (like the quote, "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."), most of all she loved time with her family. She loved traveling and soaking up sun at the beach, and most of all she loved family movie nights with Jared and her girls. Alison Sim Craighead was an inspiration to everyone (especially during her healthcare struggles over the last four years). Her life was a true testament of faith, courage, and grace. Her devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was the driving force behind everything she did.
Alison is survived by her husband Jared Craighead, and two daughters Katie and Caroline. Her mother Toni Sim of Austin, father Richard Sim of Lubbock, and her sister Kaelea Sim Sand and her husband Peter Sim Sand of Copenhagen, Denmark. Alison is also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Dr. Michael Craighead and his wife Carol of Jefferson City, Missouri, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Jonathan and his wife Margaret Craighead along with their three children also of Jefferson City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Alison's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston at www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/honor-loved-ones.html
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020