Alison Winton
1954 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Alison Winton will celebrate her life of 66 years at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Mrs. Winton passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On January 23, 1954, Alison Winton was born to Grady and Sylvia Taylor in Fort Worth, Texas. She served her Lubbock community in many ways, including an elementary school teacher and secretary at Texas Tech University.

Survivors include her children, Ed McMurray and wife, Kathleen, Connor McMurray and wife, Kari, grandchildren, Kasey Merriott, and husband, Caleb, Nathan, Caitlin, Emily, and Sarah McMurray, brother, Warren Taylor, and wife, Lisa, nephew, Brock Taylor, and niece, Alyssa Taylor.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
