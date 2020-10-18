Houston- Allen Gerald McBride, 89, passed away on October 13, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born April 30, 1931, in Kopperl, Texas, and married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Clancy McBride, on January 20, 1956; it was love at first sight for both of them. They would have been married 65 years in January.
He graduated from New Deal High School, served in the Korean War, was a volunteer fireman in Abernathy, and worked as a building contractor in the Dallas Metroplex. He was a neat, good-looking man who was full of faith in God, smart, funny, kind-hearted and compassionate with a gentle soul. He always thought of others before himself, and with his upbeat, can-do attitude, always knew how to make others feel better, no matter what the situation. He adored and was adored by his two girls, his wife Shirley and their daughter Phyllis. He had a soft spot for children and dogs, loved traveling and RV-ing, reading a good book and the daily paper, and, above all, spending time with his family. He was A Great Man, and he ran a good race.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley Ann Clancy McBride, and his daughter, Phyllis McBride. He is also survived by his sisters, Deana McBride Overly and Fern McBride Vitale and her husband Mike Vitale, as well as sister-in-law, Susan Clancy Simpson and her husband Steve Simpson, and brother-in-law David Clancy and his wife Kathleen Clancy. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Willie Talley McBride and Roy Henry McBride; his brother, Harvey Lee "Doc" McBride; and his sisters, Dorothy McBride Martin, and Lennie McBride Medlock.
Due to coronovirus, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a children's hospital, a no-kill animal shelter, the Alzheimer's Association
, or the charity of your choice
.