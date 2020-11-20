1/1
Allen Lee Herzer
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Allen Lee Herzer, 86, of Lubbock, passed away November 16, 2020.

He was born in Thrall, Texas on August 1, 1934. Allen graduated from Thrall High School receiving his diploma. He briefly attended the University of Texas.

He was married to Judy Herzer on August 9, 1993. Allen worked as an Oil Mill Manager for Lamesa Cotton Oil Mill.

He was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church and has a passion for his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Judy Herzer, daughters Holly Herzer, Shelly Herzer, Janan McDaniel and husband Rhett, son Mark Herzer and wife Andrea, son Tommy Staggs and wife Monica, son Brent Staggs and wife Melissa. 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Allen is preceded in death by his first wife Sara Herzer and his four siblings, Willie Herzer, Kathryn Smereck, John Herzer, and Howard Herzer.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
