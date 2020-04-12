|
|
Lubbock- Allie Belle Bingham, born October 13, 1924 in Floydada, Texas, entered rest April 7, 2020. Belle was born to parents, Henry and Lillie Baker.
Belle married Samuel Bingham on January 24, 1944.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Bingham and wife Jill of Lubbock, TX; granddaughter, Staci Livesay of Austin, TX; grandson, Shawn Bingham of Naperville, IL; 2 great-grandchildren, Robin Livesay of Austin, and Ryan Bingham of Naperville, IL.
She was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church, Secretary of Treasure ABWA of Lubbock and taught Bible School and Bible study for many years. She was also Phi Sigma Alpha Theta Woman of the year 1985-1986.
Private Services will be held with a Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020