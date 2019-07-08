|
Lubbock- 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Alma was born on July 1, 1951 to Helen and Jodie Nelson, Sr. in Caldwell, TX. Alma leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter, Deveta Moore; two sons, DeWayne (Sarah) Ward and Jerome Nelson; one sister, DeLois; four brothers, Leon Nelson, Ronald Mondine, Johnnie Carl, and Leroy Thomas; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Focal Pointe Fellowship. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019