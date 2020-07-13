Post- Private gravesite services for Alma L. Hutto, 95, of Post, TX will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10 am in the Terrace Cemetery with Hospice Chaplain, Elizabeth Abraham officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home.



Mrs. Hutto died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Slaton Care Center. Born on August 13, 1924, she was raised in the Verbena Community. She married M. H. Hutto, Jr., who preceded her in death on June 25, 1983. She was also preceded in death by Ronnie Hutto and Gaylon Hutto , and one grandson, Jant Ticer.



She was a housewife, member of The Methodist Church, a member of the Needlecraft Club and a caregiver for several years. Cooking and preparing for family gatherings was a favorite pastime.



Survivors include two daughters, Jeanette Morris of Slaton, Glenda (John) Boren of Post, son, Tony (Virginia) Hutto of San Antonio, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.



Thank you to the caregivers in her home in Post, Lynnwood Assisted Living in Tahoka, Slaton Care Center and to Hospice of Lubbock.



