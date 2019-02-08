Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Carillon's Neil Chapel
Almeda Joyce (Kee) Griffin


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Almeda Joyce (Kee) Griffin Obituary
Lubbock- Almeda Griffin

October 16, 1925 - February 5, 2019

Lubbock, Texas

Almeda Joyce Kee Griffin, loving wife and mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Carillon House in Lubbock, TX, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services for Almeda, 93, will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Carillon's Neil Chapel, with Jim Powell officiating.

Almeda was born on October 16, 1925 in Dawson County, Texas to Mike and Mattie Kee. On February 23, 1945, she married Wayne Griffin of Acuff, Texas; they were married for 62 years. In addition to being devoted to her family, Almeda served the Lubbock community, working at Amco Medical Service for 20 years. Her friends and family will cherish the many meals she prepared with love, as well as the fellowship that was shared during many hands of bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her grandson, Michael Griffin. Survivors include her brother: Calvin Kee; daughters: Carol Tarbox and husband Max of Lubbock, Susan Schaffner and husband Jerry of Dallas; sons: David Griffin and wife Debbie of Lubbock, Mark Griffin and wife LeeAnn of Omaha, Nebraska. She had 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

The family would like to sincerely thank the nurturing staff and caretakers of Carillon and Hospice of Lubbock.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions being made to the Second Baptist Church of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
