Lubbock- Alta June Hutson was born August 24, 1932 and went home to heaven to be with Daddy on October 28, 2019. She is survived by her children Pat Brimberry and husband Joe, Debbie Reeves, Butch Hutson and wife Susan, and Renea Lee and husband John, all of Lubbock; sister Patsy Sumers of Lubbock; sister in law Wanda Matthews of Levelland; brother in law Dewey Phil of Roseville CA; six grand children, seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a family burial followed by celebration of her life at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at One Accord Fellowship.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019