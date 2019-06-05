Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Drive Church of Christ
Lubbock- Altha Roller, 97, of Lubbock passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Altha was born January 16, 1922 in Matador, Texas to Erthal Johnson and Ruby Bryan. In 1937, Altha married the love of her life, Alfred C. Roller. She had many accomplishments but the greatest was being able to touch so many lives through her child care services. Altha is survived by her in-laws, Bud Roller and Margie Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews, Olga and Luis Sanchez, Angie Vasquez, Jessica and Tyrone Christopher (Cherokee, Trevon, Jaishon), Georgina Torres (Adam, Jaivian, and Camerin), David Barnes (David, Eashon, and Adalyn), Jeremy Zavala, Chassidy Torres, Cecilia and Matthew Ruiz (Kaden and Kason). The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home. Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parkway Drive Church of Christ. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Roaring Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
