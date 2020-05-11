|
|
|
Slaton- Alvis M. Collins, 87, of Slaton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Private Graveside Service was held Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.
Alvis was born October 4, 1932 in Slaton to Johnie and Flora Collins. He married Pansy Sloan on March 22, 1952 in Ft. Sumner, N.M.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, and one daughter.
Alvis is survived by his wife; one son, Michael Collins; one daughter, Shelley Van Hoff and husband, Paul; and one grandson, Jordan Van Hoff and wife, Callie.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020