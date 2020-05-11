Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvis Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvis M. Collins


1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Alvis M. Collins Obituary
Slaton- Alvis M. Collins, 87, of Slaton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Private Graveside Service was held Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.

Alvis was born October 4, 1932 in Slaton to Johnie and Flora Collins. He married Pansy Sloan on March 22, 1952 in Ft. Sumner, N.M.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, and one daughter.

Alvis is survived by his wife; one son, Michael Collins; one daughter, Shelley Van Hoff and husband, Paul; and one grandson, Jordan Van Hoff and wife, Callie.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -