Lubbock- Alyra Jade Hill, a beautiful baby girl whose bright blue eyes and wide smile, would fill a room with light and love. From her very first moment, she brought forth a sparkle that could not be ignored. Alyra was full of joy, a fighter, and just like a West Texas wind, she was a force to be reckoned with. You always knew when she was present. The joy from Alyra would bring light to all, and permeated every day of her life. Heaven has gained its sweetest and brightest angel, and she shines down upon us all with even greater light. Alyra Jade Hill was born on April 13, 2018, to Hunter and Caitlin Jones Hill in Lubbock, Texas.



Survivors include her parents, Caitlin Lee and Hunter Wade Hill; brother, Logan Wade Hill; maternal grandparents, David Sheldon and Risa Lee Jones; paternal grandparents, James Alan and Susan Hill, paternal great grandparents, Martha and Morris Shaw, paternal great grandmother, Iris Jane Hill; aunts and uncles, Alex Jones, Ragan and Rickey Smith; Garrett Hill, Sam and Rhea Hill; Scott and Lori Hill; cousins, Ryan and Karli Hill.



Preceded in death by her great grandparents Patty and Lee Ragan, Jack and Jane Jones, Samuel Hill, and Bill Lancaster.



The family of Alyra Jade Hill requests that any monetary donations be made to Monterey Church of Christ for funds to go to the children's ministry and playground needs.



Alyra Jade Hill passed away April 19, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Monterey Church of Christ. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Alyra Jade's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019