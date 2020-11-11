Lubbock- 88 passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born on April 23, 1932, to Selva and Leaona Crawford in Rockdale, TX. Amanda attended Aycock High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughters, Rita Baldwin (Johnny), Tina Reed (Clint), Donna Reed (Carnell), Dorothy Reed (Ivan), Iwona Reed (Al), Charlie Mae Holt (Michael), Barbara Goins, Joanne Derrick, and Peggy Dial; four sons, Bobby Reed, Preston Reed, Freddy Reed, and Tommy Dial (Vera); sisters, Gloria Majors (Willie) and Kathy Pride; 46 grandchildren, 117 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.