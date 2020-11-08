1/1
Amanda Starr Ward
1981 - 2020
Lubbock- Amanda Starr Ward passed away November 3, 2020. She was born December 11, 1981 in Canadian, Texas to Michael and Cathy Moss Ward. Amanda was a loving and caring person who loved to read and travel when the occasion arose. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

Amanda is preceded in death by her father.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother Cathy Ward of Lubbock and her brother Andrew Ward and wife Lindsey and their daughter Mayliegh of Aledo Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday November 9, 2020 at the Ralls Cemetery. Online condolences can be made atwww.adamsfuneral.com.

Family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorials to your local church

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
