Lubbock- Amando Gutierrez passed away on March 3, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 5, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 80 years at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Amando Gutierrez's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019