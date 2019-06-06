Lubbock- Amber Turner, 94, of Lubbock, Texas began her eternal life on June 3, 2019, on what would have been her 70th wedding anniversary. She was born on May 28, 1925 in Goldthwaite, Texas to Tom Brown & Rachel Amber Graves. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1942 & from North Texas State College in 1946. She married the love of her life, Otis Turner, on June 3, 1949, and they were married for 63 years. Her early career was teaching school briefly in Mercedes and Sundown, Texas. She also was the dental assistant for her brother in Kermit, Texas. Her most important career, however, was being a devoted wife, homemaker and loving mother. Amber was always involved in the Methodist Church. She was the church pianist in Sundown, Texas and most recently a member of Lakeridge United Methodist Church in Lubbock. She served in many activities at Lakeridge and was a member of the Foundation class. Her focus in life was taking care of others unselfishly, through the giving of her time and random acts of kindness.



She is survived by her daughters Sharon Turner of Argyle, Texas and Carol Weeks Holmberg of Ransom Canyon, Texas; sister-in-law Ollie Ruth Brazeal of Lubbock; brother-in-law Ralph Turner of Grandbury, Texas; and extended family of 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Open visitation will be on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, at Sanders Funeral Home, 1420 Main Street, Lubbock, Texas. Graveside service will be at 3:30 pm on June 8 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 5740 West 19th, Lubbock, Texas. A Memorial service will be at 5:00 pm on June 8 in the Chapel at Lakeridge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Amber's name to Accolade Hospice at 5201 Indiana Ave, Suite 101 S, Lubbock, Texas 79413; or Lakeridge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424 or the . Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019