Amber Marie Monroe
1985 - 2020
Lubbock- 34 passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Amber was born in Gardena, California to Henry, Jr. and Autry Monroe on August 18, 1985. She attended Lubbock ISD and graduated from Estacado High School. Amber also studied at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX. She was employed at the City of Lubbock in the City Planning Department. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Autry Monroe; three brothers, Kevin Monroe, Henry Monroe, III, and Christopher Monroe; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
