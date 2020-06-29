Lubbock- 34 passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Amber was born in Gardena, California to Henry, Jr. and Autry Monroe on August 18, 1985. She attended Lubbock ISD and graduated from Estacado High School. Amber also studied at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX. She was employed at the City of Lubbock in the City Planning Department. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Autry Monroe; three brothers, Kevin Monroe, Henry Monroe, III, and Christopher Monroe; a host of other relatives and friends.