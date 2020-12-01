Lubbock- 58 passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Amelia was born on March 29, 1962, to Raymundo and Amelia Alvarado. Her hobbies were paranormal shows, sewing, knitting, and reading. She leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter, Margaret (Nathan) Durham; two sons, Ray (Cynthia) Gomez and Greg (Bridget) Stephens; four sisters, Carman Carranza, Angie Olivares, Celia Guzman, and Leonor Adame; one brother, Jamie Alvarado; ten grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.