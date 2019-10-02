Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403

Amelia "Molly" Duarte

Amelia "Molly" Duarte Obituary
Lubbock- 48, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born to Sofia Dunson and Ralph Duarte. Amelia leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Robert Robledo; three daughters, Jasmin Holguin, Cheyenne Facundo, and Christian Holguin; one son, Jose Holguin; one brother, Warren Dunson; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
