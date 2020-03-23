|
|
Lubbock- Amelia Rangel passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in Lubbock, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Amelia's immediate family members will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Tuesday, March 24, at 6:00 p.m., followed by a family memorial at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel.
In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be permitted to attend the in-person event at this time. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. The family will reunite for a full celebration of life and memorial mass with family and friends at a later date.
Amelia was born on March 14, 1932, to Tomas and Apolonia Gonzales in Weslaco, Texas. She married Pablo Rangel on June 2, 1948, in Weslaco, Texas. The loving couple owned several restaurants, including El Sombrero restaurant in Lubbock, Texas, from 1958 - 1994.
Survivors include her five children, Rodolfo Rangel and wife, Ida; Antonio Rangel, Gerardo Rangel, and wife, Cynthia; daughter Sylvia Rangel and son Ricardo Rangel; ten grandchildren, Rodolfo, Rosalinda, Jennifer, John Paul, and wife, Emily, Amy, Antonio, Jeffery, Meagan, Michael, John Paul, Valerie, Alicia, and Laura; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Apolonia Gonzales; husband, Pablo Varas Rangel; grandchild, Mark Robert Rangel, great-grandaughter Alexandria Duran; four brothers, Modesto Gonzales, Franscico Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales, Antonio Gonzales; nine sisters, Lupe Gonzales, Benita Cortes, Concepcion Rivera, Beatrice Saltana, Viola Cavazos, Ramona Garcia, Tomasa Garcia, Eloisa Martinez, and Juanita Valli.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020