Lubbock- A memorial service for Amy Lynn Barrentine, 47, of Lubbock will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Please celebrate the life of Amy by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Amy passed away September 7, 2019. Amy was born December 30, 1971 in Lubbock, TX to John and Linda Barrentine. She graduated from Shallowater High School in 1990 and attended Texas Tech University. She enjoyed NASCAR, language arts, music and animals.

Loved ones include her father John Barrentine; brother John Barrentine, Jr. and wife, Miranda; niece, Kayleigh Barrentine; nephews, Kyler and Baylor Barrentine.

She was preceded in death by her mother in 1988.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
