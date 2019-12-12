|
Amarillo- Amy Hutchinson Reeves, 48, of Amarillo, passed away December 8, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Amarillo, with Rev. Kati Collins, pastor, and Rev. Rebecca Fox, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lubbock, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Amy was born December 27, 1970 in Abilene to Bennett and Nancy Hutchinson. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1989 and from Pepperdine University in 1993 with a BA in political science. Amy received her Master's degree in public affairs from Texas Tech University. She taught special education for over 20 years in Stinnett, Amarillo, Borger, Dumas and Pampa. She was an avid reader, a supporter of the Democratic Party and a caring, loving soul.
Survivors include two sons, Bennett McBride and John Carter McBride of Amarillo; a daughter, Elizabeth McBride of Amarillo; and her mother, Nancy Hutchinson of Lubbock.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Bennett Hutchinson on December 30, 2014.
Memorials may be made to your local Meals on Wheels.
