LUBBOCK- Amy Shaw Kenyon, of Lubbock, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 36 years. She is survived by her parents, Ilda and David Engleman; sister, Stephanie Tolentino; two daughters, Emily and Bailey; two nephews, a grandmother, uncles and aunts. She touched so many people, and was loved by family and friends. "We love you, our precious Angel."A memorial service will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Thursday, August 6, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am.