Slaton- Amy Lee Garcia, 35, formerly of Slaton, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Rosary service will be 6:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Slaton and burial soon after in Englewood Cemetery, Slaton. Reception will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Hall.
Amy was born June 3, 1984 in Lubbock, TX. Growing up, Amy was a natural star, she excelled in everything she did and was a social butterfly. Being raised in a big loving family, Amy loved being around people. She was the light of our family and always kept us laughing.
At the age of 21, Amy became a mother to a beautiful baby boy Jacob Ray Maldonado. She strived every day to give her son the best and worked hard as a strong independent mother. Jacob kept her positive and motivated which led to her graduating from South Plains College of Cosmetology in 2016. Her new career allowed her to meet amazing people, some who even became family.
Amy is survived by her son, Jacob Ray Maldonado of Slaton; her mother, Juanita Garcia of Slaton; her father, Benito Garcia of Acuna, Mexico; her sister, Veronica Garcia of Manhattan, NY; and her brother, Andy Garcia of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019