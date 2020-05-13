|
|
Lubbock- Ana Eugenia Ruano passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 6:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In support of the health of our community, seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott at both services. Please sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020