Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Rosary
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Ana Eugenia Ruano


1945 - 2020
Ana Eugenia Ruano Obituary
Lubbock- Ana Eugenia Ruano passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today at 6:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In support of the health of our community, seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott at both services. Please sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
