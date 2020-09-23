1/1
Anastacio Ponce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anastacio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morton- Mr. Anastacio Ponce, 77 years of age of Morton, passed away on Sunday September 20th, 2020.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday September 25th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morton. Officiating: Fr. Rene Perez and Fr. Jonathan Phillips Music by: Johnny and Gloria Vasquez

Rosary: September 24th, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.at St. Ann's Catholic Church of Morton.

Inurnment: To be announced with further notice.

Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland ,Tx.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 894-6175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved