Morton- Mr. Anastacio Ponce, 77 years of age of Morton, passed away on Sunday September 20th, 2020.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday September 25th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morton. Officiating: Fr. Rene Perez and Fr. Jonathan Phillips Music by: Johnny and Gloria Vasquez



Rosary: September 24th, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.at St. Ann's Catholic Church of Morton.



Inurnment: To be announced with further notice.



Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland ,Tx.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store