Levelland- Andersen Macauley Gruhlkey, 25, of Levelland passed from this life on May 5, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock. Interment will be in the Palo Duro Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Wildorado, Texas.
He was born May 3, 1994 in Amarillo to Jim and Melanie Gruhlkey. Andersen was a graduate of Whiteface High School and South Plains College. He was currently pursuing a degree on-line from West Texas A&M in Canyon. Andersen was currently employed at Aim Bank in Levelland. He was a member of The Heights Fellowship.
Andersen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Janice Gruhlkey.
Left to treasure his memory are his parents, Jim and Melanie Gruhlkey; sister Alexandria Kuehler and brother-in-law Anthony; grandparents, Jerry and Bertie Treadaway; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family is asking that you wear sports attire to his Celebration of Life service. Andersen cheered for a lot of teams and would want you to wear your favorite team's jersey or shirt.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to donate to the SPC Foundation in Memory of Andersen Gruhlkey, Attention: Julie Gerstenberger, 1401 S. College, Levelland, Texas 79336.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019