Lubbock- Andrew (Andy) R. Hogan Jr., 92, of Lubbock, passed away February 7, 2019. Andy was born October 21, 1926 in Endee, NM. He was in the U.S. Navy (Bon Homme Richard) during WWII and discharged in 1946; and worked at the VA, then FHA (HUD) until retirement in 1978. Andy became a licensed realtor and did real estate appraisals. He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf.
Andy is survived by his daughter, Andrea Sandusky (Koby) of Reading, PA; grandchildren: Josiah Sandusky (London), Kami Lea Sandusky (Portland, OR), Elijah Sandusky (Lynnwood, WA), and Micah Ann Ledger (Alec) of Waco; brother-in-law, Bill Tarver (Joyce) of Lubbock and many nieces and nephews. In his last few years, he was taken care of by his niece Ida Dowell (Ransom Canyon) and her family: Becky Sharp, Kyla Harrison, Trudie Johnson and Kerrie Hester.
Service will be at 10AM Saturday, February 16 at Agape Funeral Chapel with Reverend Sid Waite officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Friday, February 15 at Agape Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends at the meeting room at Country Inn & Suites at 6225 62nd St. in Lubbock on Friday, February 15 from 7:30-9:30PM and Saturday, February 16 from 1:30-3:30PM.
