Lubbock- Andrew Kitten, 93, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Lubbock. Visitation will be 5:00-6:00 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Englunds. Rosary will be said 6:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019, at Englunds. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.
Andrew was born January 8, 1926, in Slaton to Frank Kitten and Marie Wendel Kitten. He married Mary Schwertner on June 1, 1948, in Slaton. They lived southwest of Slaton until June 2010 before moving to Carillon Senior Living Campus in Lubbock.
He attended grade school at St. Joseph School in Slaton and graduated from Cooper High School in Woodrow in 1944. He served in the Navy during World War II in the North Atlantic with a P.T. boat squadron (P.T. #604). He was a member of the V.F.W. He was a farmer and was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer of Lubbock County in 1958. He was a past president of the Lubbock County Farm Bureau. He served on the board of directors of both the Lubbock County Farm Bureau and the Federal Land Bank for many years. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in which he was a Fourth-Degree Knight.
He was preceded in death by his wife on June 29, 2017.
Andrew is survived by seven children and their spouses: Rosanna and Jack Mutzabaugh of State College, PA; Gregory Kitten and Santuza Teixeira Kitten of Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Bernard and Shari Kitten of Salina, Kansas; Matthew and Phyllis Kitten of Sulphur Springs; Patrick and Carol Kitten of Lubbock; Annette and Roy Jones of Lubbock; and Dorothy and Ben Elkins of Ropesville; two sisters: Margaret Melcher of Idalou and Colleen Bednarz of Coppell; four brothers: Alvin, Henry, Franklin, and Roy of Lubbock; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 205 South 19th Street, Slaton, TX 79364. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.englandsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019