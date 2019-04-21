Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Slaton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Kitten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Kitten


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Kitten Obituary
Lubbock- Andrew Kitten, 93, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Lubbock. Visitation will be 5:00-6:00 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Englunds. Rosary will be said 6:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2019, at Englunds. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.

Andrew was born January 8, 1926, in Slaton to Frank Kitten and Marie Wendel Kitten. He married Mary Schwertner on June 1, 1948, in Slaton. They lived southwest of Slaton until June 2010 before moving to Carillon Senior Living Campus in Lubbock.

He attended grade school at St. Joseph School in Slaton and graduated from Cooper High School in Woodrow in 1944. He served in the Navy during World War II in the North Atlantic with a P.T. boat squadron (P.T. #604). He was a member of the V.F.W. He was a farmer and was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer of Lubbock County in 1958. He was a past president of the Lubbock County Farm Bureau. He served on the board of directors of both the Lubbock County Farm Bureau and the Federal Land Bank for many years. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in which he was a Fourth-Degree Knight.

He was preceded in death by his wife on June 29, 2017.

Andrew is survived by seven children and their spouses: Rosanna and Jack Mutzabaugh of State College, PA; Gregory Kitten and Santuza Teixeira Kitten of Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Bernard and Shari Kitten of Salina, Kansas; Matthew and Phyllis Kitten of Sulphur Springs; Patrick and Carol Kitten of Lubbock; Annette and Roy Jones of Lubbock; and Dorothy and Ben Elkins of Ropesville; two sisters: Margaret Melcher of Idalou and Colleen Bednarz of Coppell; four brothers: Alvin, Henry, Franklin, and Roy of Lubbock; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 205 South 19th Street, Slaton, TX 79364. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.englandsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now