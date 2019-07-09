Home

More Obituaries for Andrew Cognasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Wayne Cognasi


1955 - 2019
Andrew Wayne Cognasi Obituary
Lubbock- Andrew Wayne "Peanut" Cognasi, 63 of Lubbock, passed away at his residence surrounded by family on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. He was born on November 30th, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Raymond "Spike" Cognasi and late Ida Penton. On April 30th, 1988, he married Linda Alvarado and during their 31 years of marriage they had four children and many beloved dogs.

Andy's interests included befriending strangers, watching Westerns, horses and dogs, gardening, telling jokes, fishing, and having a supportive role within in his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Cognasi of Lubbock; his children: Antony and Amanda Cognasi of Burleson, Cortny Cognasi of Austin, Angelina and Brian Mehaffey of Austin, and Nico Cognasi of Lubbock; grandchildren Noah and Chloe; and siblings Cindy Cates of Plainview, Sandy Keltz of Lubbock, Randy Cognasi of Montgomery, AL, and Kandy Decker of Plainview. Andy is preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Willie Penton.

The family would like to thank Southwest Cancer Center, Accolade Home Health and Hospice, Texas Tech Physicians, and all other health care providers for the service and compassion Andy received while in their care.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10th starting at 10:00 a.m. with a rosary service at 6:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Lubbock, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with Jerry Ramirez officiating. During the service, family and friends will be invited to share memories and celebrate his life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
